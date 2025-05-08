Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

