Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,161 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,258 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha makes up 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP's holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company's stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 100.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 655.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

