BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,138 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of BrainsWay worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 242,366 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.97 million, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

