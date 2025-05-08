Coliseum Capital Management LLC Sells 26,363 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC reduced its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the quarter. InnovAge makes up about 1.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 2.89% of InnovAge worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in InnovAge by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 191.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 289.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INNV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.40. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.