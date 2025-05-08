Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $176.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

