Clearline Capital LP Purchases 57,710 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 3.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,912 shares of company stock valued at $202,244. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

