5,472 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. NU accounts for about 0.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 359,733 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after buying an additional 271,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 876,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of NU by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

