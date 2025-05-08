Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,788 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 172,745 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,757 shares of company stock worth $115,873. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.