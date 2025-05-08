OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $221.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $227.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.