Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 72,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $470.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.89 and a 200-day moving average of $485.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

