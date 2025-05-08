FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

