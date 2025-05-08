Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VHT opened at $247.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

