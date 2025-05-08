FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $234,408.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,515.10. This trade represents a 41.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,537,940. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

