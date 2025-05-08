FWL Investment Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

