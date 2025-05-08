FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 36,244 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,244 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.48.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

