Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,531.50. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,621,730.25. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,665 shares of company stock worth $25,908,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.87 and a beta of 2.29. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.