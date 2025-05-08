FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $157,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

