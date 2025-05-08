Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Makes New Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,000. Reddit makes up about 0.2% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,539,000.

Reddit Stock Down 4.2 %

RDDT opened at $105.40 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.35.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

