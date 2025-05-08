Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $76,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.