FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

