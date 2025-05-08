Fullcircle Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

