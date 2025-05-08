Fullcircle Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

