Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,770 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 5.5% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $419,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,321,000 after buying an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $255.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.