BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC) Holdings Boosted by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned 3.08% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 253,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

XCCC opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

