Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,070 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.52% of Independence Realty Trust worth $67,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

