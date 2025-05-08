Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 18,032 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $189,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $657.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $286.21 and a 12 month high of $668.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

