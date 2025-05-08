Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

MGNI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. Magnite has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 10,170.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

