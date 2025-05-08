Piper Sandler Lowers Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $70.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Get Dayforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Dayforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dayforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.