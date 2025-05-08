Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $58.62 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Jabil worth $58,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

