Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $41,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,752 shares in the company, valued at $734,346.96. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $1,430,264.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,102.68. This trade represents a 89.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

