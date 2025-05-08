Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,851 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.76% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $44,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

