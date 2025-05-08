Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $43,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,886,000 after purchasing an additional 455,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,765,000 after purchasing an additional 767,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,388,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $53.84 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.