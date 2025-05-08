Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 35,467 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.19% of BioNTech worth $53,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in BioNTech by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.35. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

