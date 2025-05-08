Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $41.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12,029.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,718 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Zscaler worth $41,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.85 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $235.80.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.66.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

