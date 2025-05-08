Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 42,019 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $42,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $109.99 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

In other news, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

