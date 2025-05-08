Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 39,047 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,047 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $51,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.88 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -248.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $145.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.