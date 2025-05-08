Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

AVNS opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

