Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 10.69%.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 2.3 %
CPKF opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
