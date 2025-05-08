Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

CPKF opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

