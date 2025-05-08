Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as low as C$5.51. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 14,444 shares trading hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total value of C$35,403.48. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

Further Reading

