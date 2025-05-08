Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million.

Finance of America Companies stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Finance of America Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finance of America Companies stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Finance of America Companies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

