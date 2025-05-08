The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.20. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 171,217 shares.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

