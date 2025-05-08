The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.20. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 171,217 shares.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
