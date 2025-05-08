Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $9.31. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 3,941 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

