Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.19. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 4,167 shares changing hands.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Free Report)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.