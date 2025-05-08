DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $7,961,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $774.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Recommended Stories

