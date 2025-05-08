71,452 Shares in Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Bought by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Palvella Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,359,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palvella Therapeutics

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 2,500 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,232.23. This represents a 1.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

