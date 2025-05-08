DAFNA Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,512 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Compass Therapeutics worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356,352 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

CMPX stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $243.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

