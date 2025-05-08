Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 11,770 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.09% of Alector worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alector by 64.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,298 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alector by 132.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Alector stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

