Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Increases Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498,223 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 4.64% of Savara worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Savara Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $527.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.