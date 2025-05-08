Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $50.49 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,551,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,493,000. Legend Biotech makes up approximately 1.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.85% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,400 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 467,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 766,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.