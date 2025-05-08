Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $0.82. Optiva shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
Optiva Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Optiva Company Profile
Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.
